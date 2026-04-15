Trade Rio Tinto PLC - USD - RIOus CFD

What is Rio Tinto - USD (RIOus)?

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It operates across various sectors including iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, and uranium. The company is involved in the extraction, processing, and marketing of mineral resources, serving customers worldwide. Rio Tinto's operations span multiple continents, with significant mining activities in Australia, North America, and Africa. The company emphasizes sustainable mining practices and environmental stewardship as part of its operational framework. Rio Tinto also invests in technological innovation to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. It has a diverse portfolio that includes both open-pit and underground mines, as well as refining and smelting facilities. The company plays a significant role in the global supply chain for raw materials essential to various industries, including construction, electronics, and automotive manufacturing. Rio Tinto is recognized for its scale and influence within the mining sector, contributing to the global economy through resource development and export.

Rio Tinto - USD Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing fluctuations, Rio Tinto - USD is currently at $98.9. Throughout the session, it has moved between $98.18 and $99.08, with a daily change of -0.0202%.

FAQ: Rio Tinto - USD (RIOus)

What is the current price of RIOus stock?

The current price stands at $98.9.

Does RIOus pay dividends?

Rio Tinto pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does RIOus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rio Tinto has an established regional presence in the UAE through its offices in Dubai.

What is RIOus best known for?

Rio Tinto is most famous for its global mining operations and production of iron ore and aluminum.

What assets are typically shown together with RIOus?

Commonly shown alongside RIOus: Salzgitter, BTG Consulting PLC, Herc Holdings Inc