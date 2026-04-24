Trade Herc Holdings Inc - HRI CFD

What is Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)?

Herc Holdings Inc is a company engaged in equipment rental services, providing machinery and tools for construction, industrial, and consumer use. It operates a network of rental locations offering a wide range of equipment including earthmoving, material handling, and aerial work platforms. Herc Holdings serves contractors, businesses, and individual customers by facilitating access to equipment needed for various projects. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within the equipment rental industry.

Herc Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Hilltop Holdings Inc currently at $122.35. The instrument’s intraday range is between $114.8 and $122.68, and it has moved by +0.9411% today.

FAQ: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

What is the current price of HRI stock?

Herc Holdings Inc's stock is currently valued at $122.35.

Does HRI pay dividends?

Herc Holdings Inc pays dividends.

Does HRI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Herc Holdings Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners only.

What is HRI best known for?

Herc Holdings Inc is most famous for equipment rental services.

What assets are typically shown together with HRI?

Commonly shown alongside HRI: Qube Holdings Limited, BWP Group, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF