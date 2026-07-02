Trade Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares - VTI

What is Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)?

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the CRSP US Total Market Index. This index represents the entire U.S. equity market, including large-, mid-, small-, and micro-cap stocks across various sectors. The fund offers investors broad exposure to the U.S. stock market, reflecting the performance of publicly traded companies of diverse sizes and industries. Managed by Vanguard, the ETF provides a diversified investment vehicle with low costs, liquidity, and transparency typical of exchange-traded funds. It serves as a foundational component for investors seeking comprehensive coverage of the U.S. equity market.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF priced at $368.99. It has traded between $368.97 and $372.15 during the session, showing a daily change of +0.3169%.

FAQ: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

What is the current price of VTI stock?

The latest price is $368.99.

Does VTI pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VTI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is VTI best known for?

It is most famous for tracking the total U.S. stock market through its ETF.

What assets are typically shown together with VTI?

Commonly shown alongside VTI: Greenx Metals Ltd, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund, CMB Tech NV