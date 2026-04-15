Trade ResMed Inc - US - RMD CFD

What is ResMed Inc - US (RMD)?

ResMed Inc. is a global company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical devices and cloud-connected solutions for the treatment of sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other respiratory conditions. The company’s product portfolio includes devices such as continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, ventilators, masks, and related accessories. ResMed integrates digital health technologies to support patient monitoring and therapy management. Its operations span multiple countries, serving healthcare providers, patients, and sleep clinics. The company emphasizes innovation in medical technology and respiratory care, contributing to improved patient outcomes. ResMed complies with healthcare regulations and standards across its markets, focusing on quality assurance and patient safety. Its business model combines product sales with software and services to support long-term management of respiratory health.

ResMed Inc - US Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity where ResMed Inc - US stands at $228.32. The price has moved within the range of $226.41 to $231.16, posting a daily change of -0.8594%.

FAQ: ResMed Inc - US (RMD)

What is the current price of RMD stock?

The current price is $228.32.

Does RMD pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RMD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ResMed Inc operates in the UAE through authorized distributors without an official regional office.

What is RMD best known for?

ResMed Inc is most famous for its medical equipment specializing in sleep apnea treatment.

What assets are typically shown together with RMD?

Commonly shown alongside RMD: Independent Bank Corp - Michigan, Kaiser Aluminum Corp, CDW Corp/DE