Trade CDW Corp/DE - CDW CFD

What is CDW Corp/DE (CDW)?

CDW Corporation is a provider of technology products and services for business, government, education, and healthcare customers. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes hardware, software, and integrated IT solutions. CDW delivers consulting, implementation, and managed services to support the deployment and management of technology infrastructure. Its product offerings encompass computing, networking, security, cloud, and data center technologies from leading vendors. The company operates through a direct sales force and e-commerce platforms, serving a diverse client base with tailored technology solutions. CDW focuses on addressing the evolving needs of organizations by enabling digital transformation and enhancing operational efficiency. Its business model combines product distribution with professional services to provide comprehensive IT support.

CDW Corp/DE Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading conditions with CDW Corp/DE trading at $129.27. During the day, prices shifted between $124.92 and $129.23, reflecting a daily change of +2.7729%.

FAQ: CDW Corp/DE (CDW)

What is the current price of CDW stock?

The current price is $129.27.

Does CDW pay dividends?

CDW Corp pays dividends to shareholders.

Does CDW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CDW Corp does not have an official regional office in the UAE and relies on partners and distributors for operations.

What is CDW best known for?

CDW Corp is most famous for providing technology products and services to business, government, and education sectors.

What assets are typically shown together with CDW?

Commonly shown alongside CDW: Wolverine World Wide Inc, HSBC MSCI Emerging Markets Islamic Screened Capped UCITS ETF, Credit Acceptance