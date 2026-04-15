Trade Reinsurance Group of America Inc - RGA CFD

What is Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated is a global life and health reinsurance company. It provides a range of reinsurance products and services to insurance companies, including life, health, and annuity reinsurance. The company supports its clients by helping manage risk, capital, and product development, contributing to the stability and growth of the insurance sector. Reinsurance Group of America operates through various subsidiaries and maintains a diversified portfolio of reinsurance contracts. Its business activities include underwriting, claims management, and actuarial services. The company serves clients internationally, with operations spanning multiple continents. It is known for its expertise in risk assessment and financial strength within the reinsurance industry. Reinsurance Group of America plays a critical role in the global insurance market by providing capacity and risk management solutions.

Reinsurance Group of America Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movements with Reinsurance Group of America Inc priced at $208.89. Its intraday range extends from $204.45 to $208.94, marking a daily change of +1.6015%.

FAQ: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

What is the current price of RGA stock?

The latest price is $208.89.

Does RGA pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed to investors.

Does RGA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Reinsurance Group of America Inc does not have a regional office in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is RGA best known for?

The company is most famous for providing life reinsurance solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with RGA?

Commonly shown alongside RGA: Fluor, Aramark, iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF