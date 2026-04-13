Trade Fluor - FLR CFD

What is Fluor (FLR)?

Fluor Corporation is a global engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance company that provides services to a diverse range of industries including energy, chemicals, infrastructure, mining, and government. Founded in 1912, the company has developed expertise in managing complex projects worldwide, offering integrated solutions that encompass project management, engineering design, and construction services. Fluor operates through various segments, delivering services that span the entire project lifecycle from feasibility studies and design to construction and commissioning. The company serves clients in both the public and private sectors, focusing on large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects. With a presence in multiple countries, Fluor emphasizes safety, sustainability, and technological innovation in its operations. The firm has a history of involvement in significant projects across different regions, contributing to the development of critical infrastructure and industrial facilities. Its organizational structure supports multidisciplinary teams to address the technical and logistical challenges inherent in large engineering projects.

Fluor Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live session activity, with Fluor currently at $49.57. Its intraday trading range spans from $48.14 to $49.63, with a daily change of +0.8168%.

FAQ: Fluor (FLR)

What is the current price of FLR stock?

The current price is $49.57.

Does FLR pay dividends?

Fluor pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FLR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fluor operates in the UAE through a subsidiary located in Abu Dhabi.

What is FLR best known for?

Fluor is most famous for its engineering, procurement, and construction services.

What assets are typically shown together with FLR?

Commonly shown alongside FLR: 3i Group Plc, iShares MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF, Xinyi Glass