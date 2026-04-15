Trade Reece Limited - REHau CFD

What is Reece Limited (REHau)?

Reece Limited is a distributor of plumbing, waterworks, and HVAC-R products and services. The company operates a network of branches across Australia and New Zealand, supplying products to trade professionals and commercial customers. Reece's offerings include plumbing fixtures, pipes, valves, heating and cooling equipment, and related accessories. The company supports its customers with technical expertise, inventory management, and logistics services. Reece Limited serves various sectors including residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. It emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within the building and construction supply industry.

Reece Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns, with Reece Limited currently at A$13.96. Intraday prices have moved between A$13.77 and A$14.16, marking a daily change of +1.0174%.

FAQ: Reece Limited (REHau)

What is the current price of REHau stock?

The current trading price is A$13.96.

Does REHau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does REHau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Reece Limited has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Internet City.

What is REHau best known for?

The company is most famous for plumbing, bathroom, and heating supplies distribution.

What assets are typically shown together with REHau?

Commonly shown alongside REHau: Ferguson plc, RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., Howmet Aerospace Inc