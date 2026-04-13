Trade Raffles Medical - BSLsg CFD

What is Raffles Medical (BSLsg)?

Raffles Medical Group is a healthcare provider headquartered in Singapore, offering a comprehensive range of medical services. Established with the aim of delivering quality healthcare, the group operates hospitals, clinics, and ancillary healthcare services across multiple countries in Asia. Its services encompass general medical care, specialist outpatient services, dental care, and health screening, catering to diverse patient needs. The organization is known for integrating advanced medical technology with patient-centered care, supported by a team of healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, and allied health staff. Beyond clinical services, it also engages in medical education and training, contributing to the development of healthcare professionals in the region. Raffles Medical Group emphasizes research and innovation to enhance treatment outcomes and healthcare delivery. Its operations extend to managing medical facilities and providing corporate healthcare solutions, reflecting a broad presence in the healthcare industry. The group maintains a focus on sustainable healthcare practices and community health initiatives.

Raffles Medical Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market dynamics, with Raffles Medical showing a current price of S$1.0211. During the day, it has moved between S$0.9989 and S$1.0089, with a change percentage of 0%.

FAQ: Raffles Medical (BSLsg)

What is the current price of BSLsg stock?

The current trading price is S$1.0211.

Does BSLsg pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BSLsg have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Raffles Medical Group has a registered presence in Dubai Healthcare City, UAE.

What is BSLsg best known for?

The company is most famous for its integrated private healthcare services.

What assets are typically shown together with BSLsg?

Commonly shown alongside BSLsg: Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec, Columbia Sportswear