Trade Radian Group Inc - RDN CFD

What is Radian Group Inc (RDN)?

Radian Group Inc is a financial services company specializing in mortgage insurance and risk management solutions. The company provides private mortgage insurance to lenders and investors, helping to facilitate homeownership by mitigating credit risk associated with mortgage loans. In addition to mortgage insurance, Radian offers various risk management products and services designed to support the real estate finance industry. The company operates through multiple segments, including mortgage insurance and real estate services, which encompass title and real estate settlement services. Radian Group serves a diverse customer base that includes mortgage lenders, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and has established a presence across the United States. Its operations focus on supporting the housing finance system by providing insurance and risk management solutions that enable access to mortgage credit. Radian Group's business model involves underwriting and managing mortgage insurance policies, as well as offering ancillary services related to real estate transactions.

Radian Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Radian Group Inc currently priced at $34.65. It has traded between $33.66 and $34.7 during the session, marking a daily change of +0.0867%.

FAQ: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

What is the current price of RDN stock?

The stock is currently priced at $34.65.

Does RDN pay dividends?

Radian Group Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does RDN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Radian Group Inc does not have an official presence in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors only.

What is RDN best known for?

The company is most famous for providing mortgage insurance and risk management solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with RDN?

Commonly shown alongside RDN: Bank of Hawaii Corp, Trade First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF - ROBT CFD, Leggett & Platt