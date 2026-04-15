Trade Pultegroup - PHM CFD

What is Pulte (PHM)?

PulteGroup, Inc. is an American residential home construction company that operates across various regions in the United States. Founded in 1950, it has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the country, focusing on the development and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The company targets a broad range of customers, including first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers. Its operations encompass land acquisition, development, construction, and sales, often emphasizing community planning and design. PulteGroup's business model integrates various brands to cater to different market segments, reflecting diverse consumer preferences and price points. It also engages in mortgage financing and title insurance services to support its homebuyers. The company places importance on sustainable building practices and energy-efficient home designs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, PulteGroup maintains a significant presence in many U.S. housing markets, contributing to the residential real estate sector through its comprehensive homebuilding activities.

Pulte Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s trading as Pulte trades at $120.98. The intraday price has oscillated between $119.38 and $121.61, representing a daily change of -1.524%.

FAQ: Pulte (PHM)

What is the current price of PHM stock?

The current price is $120.98.

Does PHM pay dividends?

Pulte pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PHM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pulte operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is PHM best known for?

Pulte is most famous for its residential home construction and real estate development.

What assets are typically shown together with PHM?

Commonly shown alongside PHM: Shift4 Payments Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, PBB