Trade Kimco Realty Corp - KIM

What is Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)?

Kimco Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and development of open-air shopping centers. Established with a focus on retail properties, the company operates a diversified portfolio that includes grocery-anchored centers, community centers, and mixed-use developments. Its properties are located primarily in the United States, serving a broad range of retail tenants. Kimco Realty emphasizes strategic asset management and redevelopment initiatives to enhance property value and tenant mix. The company also engages in leasing activities and capital recycling to optimize its portfolio. With a history rooted in retail real estate, Kimco Realty has developed expertise in navigating market trends and consumer behaviors impacting the retail sector. Its operations involve collaboration with various stakeholders, including retailers, investors, and local communities. The company’s business model centers on generating stable income through rental revenues while pursuing growth opportunities within the retail real estate market.

Kimco Realty Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading momentum, as Kimco Realty Corp moves within a range of $25.5 to $25.84 and is valued at $25.78. The daily change percentage stands at +1.4538%.

FAQ: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

What is the current price of KIM stock?

The last traded price is $25.78.

Does KIM pay dividends?

Kimco Realty Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does KIM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kimco Realty Corp operates in the UAE only via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is KIM best known for?

The company is most famous for its ownership and management of open-air shopping centers.

What assets are typically shown together with KIM?

Commonly shown alongside KIM: SPDR S&P 400 U.S. Mid Cap UCITS ETF, Norwegian, Banco de Sabadell