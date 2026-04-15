Trade PTC Inc. - PTC CFD

What is PTC (PTC)?

PTC is a technology company specializing in software solutions that enable digital transformation for industrial enterprises. The company develops platforms and applications focused on product lifecycle management (PLM), computer-aided design (CAD), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and service lifecycle management. PTC's offerings support businesses in designing, manufacturing, operating, and servicing products through integrated digital tools. Its solutions are utilized across various industries including manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and healthcare. The company emphasizes the integration of physical and digital environments to enhance operational efficiency and innovation. Headquartered in the United States, PTC operates globally with a presence in multiple regions to serve a diverse customer base. The firm's technology facilitates the adoption of smart connected products and industrial IoT, contributing to the advancement of Industry 4.0 initiatives. PTC's portfolio includes software platforms that enable real-time data analytics, remote monitoring, and immersive user experiences through AR applications.

PTC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market exchanges, as PTC trades at $135.54. Prices have oscillated between $133.19 and $136.9 during the session, marking a daily change of +1.5123%.

FAQ: PTC (PTC)

What is the current price of PTC stock?

PTC's last traded price is $135.54.

Does PTC pay dividends?

PTC does not pay dividends.

Does PTC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PTC does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is PTC best known for?

PTC is most famous for its software solutions in product lifecycle management and IoT platforms.

What assets are typically shown together with PTC?

Commonly shown alongside PTC: Sopra Steria Group, Rumble Inc, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury