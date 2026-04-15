Trade ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury - TTT CFD

What is ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT)?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide triple inverse exposure to the daily performance of long-term U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities exceeding 20 years. The fund employs derivatives and financial instruments to achieve its investment objective, which is to deliver returns that move opposite to the underlying Treasury bond index on a leveraged basis. It is intended for investors seeking to hedge or speculate on declines in long-term U.S. government bond prices. The fund's structure involves daily rebalancing to maintain its leverage ratio, making it suitable primarily for short-term trading strategies rather than long-term investment.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price movements, with ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury currently at $66.36. It has fluctuated within the range $63.75 to $66.5, with a daily percentage change of +1.3311%.

FAQ: ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT)

What is the current price of TTT stock?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury is priced at $66.36.

Does TTT pay dividends?

No dividends are paid by this ETF.

Does TTT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is TTT best known for?

This ETF is most famous for providing leveraged inverse exposure to long-term US Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with TTT?

Commonly shown alongside TTT: Hermes, America Movil SAB de CV - ADR, BioArctic AB