Trade America Movil SAB de CV - ADR - AMX CFD

What is America Movil SAB de CV - ADR (AMX)?

America Movil SAB de CV is a telecommunications company that provides wireless, fixed-line, broadband, and pay television services. It operates primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean, serving a broad customer base that includes individual consumers and businesses. The company offers mobile voice and data services, internet access, and digital content distribution. America Movil’s infrastructure includes extensive wireless networks and fixed-line facilities supporting communication services across multiple countries. The company competes in markets characterized by regulatory oversight, technological advancements, and evolving consumer demands. It engages in network expansion, service innovation, and strategic partnerships to maintain its market position. America Movil’s operations contribute to the development of telecommunications infrastructure and connectivity in the regions it serves.

America Movil SAB de CV - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by America Movil SAB de CV - ADR's market activity, trading at $27.33. The intraday range lies between $26.7 and $27.63, with a daily percentage change of +0.1108%.

FAQ: America Movil SAB de CV - ADR (AMX)

What is the current price of AMX stock?

America Movil SAB de CV - ADR's current price is $27.33.

Does AMX pay dividends?

America Movil SAB de CV pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AMX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

America Movil SAB de CV has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is AMX best known for?

America Movil SAB de CV is most famous for its telecommunications services across Latin America.

What assets are typically shown together with AMX?

Commonly shown alongside AMX: Keppel DC Reit, Equity Residential, Imerys