Trade Imerys - NK CFD

What is Imerys (NK)?

Imerys is a French multinational company specializing in the production and processing of industrial minerals. It supplies a wide range of minerals used in various industries including construction, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Imerys offers solutions that improve product performance and manufacturing processes for its customers. The company operates globally, with mining, processing, and research facilities distributed across multiple continents. Imerys focuses on innovation and sustainability, developing environmentally responsible products and reducing the impact of its operations. Its product portfolio includes minerals such as kaolin, talc, calcium carbonate, and mica. Imerys serves diverse markets by providing tailored mineral-based solutions that address specific technical requirements. The company is recognized for its expertise in mineral processing and its role in supporting industrial applications worldwide.

Imerys Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market moves, with Imerys priced at €21.63. The trading range today has been between €21.01 and €21.69, with a percent change of +2.9594%.

FAQ: Imerys (NK)

What is the current price of NK stock?

Imerys' current trading price is €21.63.

Does NK pay dividends?

Imerys pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does NK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Imerys operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is NK best known for?

Imerys is most famous for producing specialty minerals and materials for industrial use.

What assets are typically shown together with NK?

Commonly shown alongside NK: B2Holding, McKesson, Grupa Kety SA