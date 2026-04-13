Trade ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology - BIS CFD

What is ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS)?

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide twice the inverse of the daily performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. The fund uses financial derivatives and short positions to achieve leveraged inverse exposure to the biotechnology sector. It is intended for investors seeking to profit from declines in the biotechnology industry or to hedge existing biotechnology investments. The fund’s structure involves daily resetting leverage, making it suitable primarily for short-term trading strategies rather than long-term investment. It forms part of ProShares’ suite of leveraged and inverse ETFs that cover various market sectors and asset classes. The biotechnology sector includes companies engaged in research, development, and commercialization of medical and pharmaceutical products.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market activity, with ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology currently at $8.5. Session highs and lows range between $8.32 and $8.63, alongside a daily percentage change of -3.8902%.

FAQ: ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS)

What is the current price of BIS stock?

The current price is $8.5.

Does BIS pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this fund.

Does BIS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

This fund operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BIS best known for?

It is most famous for providing leveraged inverse exposure to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

What assets are typically shown together with BIS?

Commonly shown alongside BIS: Airtel Africa Plc, BioCryst, Kodiak Sciences Inc.