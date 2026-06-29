Trade Kodiak Sciences Inc. - KOD

What is Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of therapies for retinal diseases. The company focuses on advancing treatments for conditions that affect the back of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Kodiak Sciences utilizes proprietary technology platforms to develop biologic drugs aimed at improving patient outcomes. Its research and development efforts involve clinical trials and collaborations with academic and industry partners. The company operates within the biotechnology sector, emphasizing innovation in ophthalmology.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading range, as Kodiak Sciences Inc. stands at $38.14. The instrument has moved between $33.25 and $36.19, with a daily percentage change of +5.1937%.

FAQ: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

What is the current price of KOD stock?

The stock price is $38.14.

Does KOD pay dividends?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. does not pay dividends.

Does KOD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is KOD best known for?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is most famous for its work in developing therapies for eye diseases.

What assets are typically shown together with KOD?

Commonly shown alongside KOD: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF, SOS Limited