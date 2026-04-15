Trade ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil - SCO CFD

What is ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO)?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide twice the inverse daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. It is structured to offer investors a way to gain exposure to the short-term movements of crude oil prices through a leveraged approach. The fund achieves its investment objective by utilizing derivatives such as futures contracts, swaps, and options related to crude oil. It is primarily used by traders and investors seeking to hedge against or speculate on declines in crude oil prices. As a financial product, it is subject to the risks associated with leverage, including the potential for amplified losses. The fund is part of a broader category of commodity-based exchange-traded products that aim to track or inversely track commodity price indexes.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil currently at $7.83. During the session, it has moved between $7.63 and $7.88, showing a daily change of -1.2723%.

FAQ: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO)

What is the current price of SCO stock?

The current price stands at $7.83.

Does SCO pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does SCO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates primarily through financial markets and does not have an official regional office, subsidiary, or registered presence in the UAE.

What is SCO best known for?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil is most famous for providing leveraged inverse exposure to crude oil futures.

What assets are typically shown together with SCO?

Commonly shown alongside SCO: NaaS Technology Inc, Skyworks,