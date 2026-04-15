Trade Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF - RPV CFD

What is (RPV)?

RPV is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results corresponding to the performance of an index composed of small-cap value stocks. The fund employs a strategy that focuses on companies with lower price-to-book ratios and other value-oriented financial metrics. Its portfolio consists of a diversified selection of small-cap equities, aiming to capture potential value premiums within this market segment. The ETF is designed for investors seeking exposure to small-cap value stocks as part of a broader investment strategy. It offers a systematic approach to value investing by tracking a rules-based index.

Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with ProQR Therapeutics NV trading at $108.34. Price movements today range from $107.4 to $108.32, alongside a daily percentage change of +0.0092%.

FAQ: (RPV)

What is the current price of RPV stock?

RPV's last price is $108.34.

Does RPV pay dividends?

RPV does not pay dividends.

Does RPV have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

RPV operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is RPV best known for?

RPV is most famous for being an ETF that tracks the performance of large-cap value stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with RPV?

Commonly shown alongside RPV: Pinterest Inc, Lagardere, Warner Music Group Corp.