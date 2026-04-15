Trade ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury - TBT CFD

What is ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)?

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to deliver twice the inverse daily performance of long-term U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities exceeding 20 years. It uses financial derivatives and leverage to achieve its investment goals, catering to investors aiming to hedge against or speculate on declines in long-term Treasury prices. The fund is designed for short-term tactical use, as the daily resetting of leverage can cause performance to deviate from the expected multiple over extended periods. It is part of a suite of inverse and leveraged fixed income ETFs.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active fluctuations, with ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at $34.87. The instrument has ranged from $34.31 to $34.82, showing a daily percentage change of +0.9004%.

FAQ: ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT)

What is the current price of TBT stock?

The current price stands at $34.87.

Does TBT pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does TBT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official presence in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is TBT best known for?

This fund is most famous for providing leveraged inverse exposure to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

What assets are typically shown together with TBT?

Commonly shown alongside TBT: Minerals 260 Ltd, SOLV Energy, Inc., KULR Technology Group Inc