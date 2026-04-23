Trade ProShares Ultra Utilities - UPW CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Utilities (UPW)?

ProShares Ultra Utilities is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide leveraged exposure to the utilities sector within the U.S. equity market. The fund aims to deliver twice the daily performance of a benchmark index representing utility companies, which typically include electric, gas, and water utilities. By using financial derivatives and leverage, the ETF attempts to amplify the returns of the underlying index on a daily basis. This fund is intended for investors with a higher risk tolerance who seek to capitalize on short-term movements in the utilities sector. It is managed by a firm specializing in leveraged and inverse ETFs, offering tools for tactical trading strategies.

ProShares Ultra Utilities Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, showing ProShares Ultra Utilities at $24.63. Session lows and highs fell between $23.42 and $24.56, with a daily change percentage of +5.987%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Utilities (UPW)

What is the current price of UPW stock?

The last traded price is $24.63.

Does UPW pay dividends?

Dividends are paid on this ETF.

Does UPW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has no official office or subsidiary in the UAE and relies on distributors for regional operations.

What is UPW best known for?

This ETF is most famous for its leveraged exposure to the utilities sector.

What assets are typically shown together with UPW?

Commonly shown alongside UPW: Zscaler, WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF