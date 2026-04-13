Trade iShares MSCI Sweden ETF - EWD CFD

What is iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)?

The iShares MSCI Sweden ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the investment results of an index composed of Swedish equities. It provides exposure to a broad range of companies based in Sweden, encompassing various sectors such as financials, industrials, consumer discretionary, and information technology. The fund aims to replicate the performance of the MSCI Sweden Index, which includes large and mid-cap companies representative of the Swedish market. As a passively managed fund, it seeks to offer diversified access to Sweden's equity market, allowing investors to gain exposure to the country's economic growth and corporate developments. The ETF is structured to facilitate liquidity and transparency, with holdings regularly disclosed. It is commonly used by investors looking to incorporate Swedish market exposure within a global equity portfolio or to target the specific economic characteristics of Sweden. The fund operates under regulatory frameworks applicable to exchange-traded funds and adheres to standard investment and risk management practices.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity in the iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, currently valued at $52.97. It has fluctuated between $49.95 and $52.91 during the day, with a daily change of +2.1051%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

What is the current price of EWD stock?

The current price stands at $52.97.

Does EWD pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF does not pay dividends.

Does EWD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office.

What is EWD best known for?

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF is most famous for providing exposure to Swedish equities.

What assets are typically shown together with EWD?

Commonly shown alongside EWD: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Mercury General Corp, Alexandria RE Equities