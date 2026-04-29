Trade ProShares Ultra Russell2000 - UWM CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)?

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to provide leveraged exposure to the Russell 2000 Index, which represents small-cap U.S. equities. The fund seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of the index by using financial derivatives and debt instruments. It is intended for investors with a high risk tolerance who aim to capitalize on short-term movements in the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The fund's strategy involves daily rebalancing to maintain its leverage ratio, making it suitable primarily for active traders and sophisticated investors.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market action, as ProShares Ultra Russell2000 currently sits at $55.76. During the session, it has fluctuated between $55.08 and $56.74, posting a daily move of -1.9622%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

What is the current price of UWM stock?

The current price stands at $55.76.

Does UWM pay dividends?

This fund does not pay dividends.

Does UWM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is UWM best known for?

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the Russell 2000 Index.

What assets are typically shown together with UWM?

Commonly shown alongside UWM: GeoVax Labs, Inc., Alamos Gold Inc, Champion Iron