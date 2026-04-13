Trade ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology - BIB CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB)?

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide twice the daily performance of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. The fund seeks to offer leveraged exposure to companies primarily involved in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. By using financial derivatives and debt, it aims to amplify the returns of the underlying index on a daily basis. This investment vehicle is utilized by investors looking to gain enhanced exposure to the biotechnology industry, which includes firms engaged in research, development, and commercialization of medical therapies and technologies. The fund is managed with a focus on short-term trading strategies due to the nature of its leverage and daily reset features. It is part of a broader suite of ProShares funds that provide various leveraged and inverse investment options across multiple asset classes and sectors.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading dynamics, as ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology trades at $84.94. The session has seen values fluctuate between $80.72 and $84.25, with a daily change of +3.2654%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIB)

What is the current price of BIB stock?

The current price stands at $84.94.

Does BIB pay dividends?

Dividends are not paid by this fund.

Does BIB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates via partners and distributors in the UAE with no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is BIB best known for?

This fund is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.

What assets are typically shown together with BIB?

Commonly shown alongside BIB: ProShares UltraPro S&P500, TotalEnergies SE (USA), ICON PLC