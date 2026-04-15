Trade ProShares Ultra Health Care - RXL CFD

What is ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL)?

ProShares Ultra Health Care is an investment fund designed to provide leveraged exposure to the healthcare sector. It seeks to deliver twice the daily performance of a benchmark index that tracks companies involved in healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. The fund employs financial derivatives and debt to achieve its investment objective, which involves a higher level of risk compared to traditional funds. It is primarily used by investors aiming for amplified returns in the healthcare industry over short-term periods. The fund's holdings typically include a diverse range of healthcare-related companies, reflecting the sector's broad scope. Due to its leveraged nature, it is generally considered suitable for experienced investors with a high risk tolerance and a focus on short-term investment horizons. The fund is part of a broader suite of leveraged and inverse exchange-traded products offered by its managing company, which specializes in alternative investment strategies.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, as iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF trades at $46.64. Intraday price action ranges from $45.76 to $47.15, reflecting a daily change of -1.2335%.

FAQ: ProShares Ultra Health Care (RXL)

What is the current price of RXL stock?

The current price is $46.64.

Does RXL pay dividends?

ProShares Ultra Health Care does not pay dividends.

Does RXL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ProShares operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is RXL best known for?

ProShares Ultra Health Care is most famous for providing leveraged exposure to the health care sector.

What assets are typically shown together with RXL?

Commonly shown alongside RXL: iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Axa, Kuehne & Nagel AG