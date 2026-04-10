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Trade Axa - CSp CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:20
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.1
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ €19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close41.185
Open41.395
1-Year Change16.87%
Day's Range41.095 - 41.485

Trade Axa - CSp CFD

What is Axa (CSp)?

Axa is a multinational insurance firm headquartered in France, recognized as one of the world's leading insurance and asset management companies. Established in the early 19th century, the company has expanded its operations globally, providing a wide range of insurance products including life, health, property, and casualty insurance. Axa also offers investment management services, catering to both individual and institutional clients. The company operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, maintaining a presence in numerous countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions. Its business model integrates risk management with financial services, aiming to support clients in managing uncertainties and securing their financial futures. Axa is known for its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into its business strategies. The company’s governance structure includes a board of directors and executive management team responsible for overseeing its diverse operations and strategic direction.

Axa Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with Axa priced at €41.215. Intraday trading has seen prices between €41.095 and €41.535, reflecting a daily change of +0.1214%.

FAQ: Axa (CSp)

What is the current price of CSp stock?

Axa's current stock price is €41.215.

Does CSp pay dividends?

Axa pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CSp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Axa has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is CSp best known for?

Axa is most famous for insurance and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with CSp?

Commonly shown alongside CSp: First Financial Corp/IN, BHP Group Limited, NMI Holdings Inc

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