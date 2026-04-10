Trade Axa - CSp CFD

What is Axa (CSp)?

Axa is a multinational insurance firm headquartered in France, recognized as one of the world's leading insurance and asset management companies. Established in the early 19th century, the company has expanded its operations globally, providing a wide range of insurance products including life, health, property, and casualty insurance. Axa also offers investment management services, catering to both individual and institutional clients. The company operates through various subsidiaries and affiliates, maintaining a presence in numerous countries across Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions. Its business model integrates risk management with financial services, aiming to support clients in managing uncertainties and securing their financial futures. Axa is known for its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility, integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into its business strategies. The company’s governance structure includes a board of directors and executive management team responsible for overseeing its diverse operations and strategic direction.

Axa Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market conditions, with Axa priced at €41.215. Intraday trading has seen prices between €41.095 and €41.535, reflecting a daily change of +0.1214%.

FAQ: Axa (CSp)

What is the current price of CSp stock?

Axa's current stock price is €41.215.

Does CSp pay dividends?

Axa pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CSp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Axa has an official regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), UAE.

What is CSp best known for?

Axa is most famous for insurance and asset management services.

What assets are typically shown together with CSp?

Commonly shown alongside CSp: First Financial Corp/IN, BHP Group Limited, NMI Holdings Inc