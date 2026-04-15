Trade BHP Group Limited - BHPau CFD

What is BHP Group Limited (BHPau)?

BHP Group Limited is a multinational mining, metals, and petroleum company headquartered in Australia. It is one of the world's largest resource companies, involved in the extraction and processing of minerals, oil, and gas. BHP's operations include the mining of iron ore, coal, copper, and other commodities, serving global markets. The company manages a portfolio of assets across various continents, focusing on sustainable resource development and operational efficiency. BHP emphasizes environmental management, safety, and community engagement in its activities. It invests in technology and innovation to improve mining processes and reduce environmental impact. The company’s integrated supply chain supports its production and distribution capabilities. BHP plays a significant role in the global commodities market, supplying raw materials essential for industrial and manufacturing sectors worldwide.

BHP Group Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with BHP Group Limited currently at A$56.22. It has varied between A$55.02 and A$56.34 during the session, posting a daily change of +3.714%.

FAQ: BHP Group Limited (BHPau)

What is the current price of BHPau stock?

The last traded price is A$56.22.

Does BHPau pay dividends?

BHP Group Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BHPau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

BHP Group Limited operates in the UAE through a registered office in Dubai Internet City.

What is BHPau best known for?

BHP Group Limited is most famous for its diversified mining operations including iron ore, copper, and coal.

What assets are typically shown together with BHPau?

Commonly shown alongside BHPau: iShares MSCI Japan GBP Hedged UCITS ETF Acc, Navient Corp, Alexander's Inc