Trade Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF - UFO CFD

What is Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF (UFO)?

Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF is an exchange-traded fund focused on providing exposure to companies involved in the space industry. The fund invests in firms engaged in satellite technology, space exploration, aerospace manufacturing, and related services. It aims to capture the growth potential of the space sector by including companies that contribute to the development and commercialization of space-related technologies. The ETF offers investors a diversified portfolio within an emerging industry that encompasses government, commercial, and scientific applications. By tracking an index of space-focused equities, the fund serves as a vehicle for participation in the expanding space economy and technological advancements in aerospace.

Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF currently at $54.46. The session has seen prices fluctuate from $53.95 to $55.14, representing a daily change of -0.6038%.

FAQ: Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF (UFO)

What is the current price of UFO stock?

The last recorded price is $54.46.

Does UFO pay dividends?

This ETF does not pay dividends.

Does UFO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Procure ETF Trust II - Procure Space ETF does not have a registered presence or office in the UAE and operates through global asset management platforms.

What is UFO best known for?

This ETF is most famous for investing in companies involved in the space industry.

What assets are typically shown together with UFO?

Commonly shown alongside UFO: Dino Polska SA, Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe UCITS ETF, Paramount Skydance Corp