Trade Primerica Inc - PRI CFD

What is Primerica Inc (PRI)?

Primerica Inc is a financial services company that primarily focuses on providing life insurance and financial products to middle-income families in North America. Founded in 1977, the company operates through a multi-level marketing structure, utilizing a network of independent representatives to distribute its products. Primerica's offerings include term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial services aimed at helping clients with debt management, savings, and investment strategies. The company emphasizes education and financial literacy as part of its approach to client service. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, Primerica serves millions of customers and maintains a significant presence in the United States and Canada. Its business model combines direct sales with a focus on long-term financial planning and protection, targeting households seeking accessible and straightforward financial solutions. The company is recognized for its extensive network of licensed representatives and its role in promoting financial awareness among its client base.

Primerica Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s market activity, with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc at $273.66. It has traded between $262.66 and $273.34, showing a daily change of +2.1224%.

FAQ: Primerica Inc (PRI)

What is the current price of PRI stock?

Primerica Inc's last price is $273.66.

Does PRI pay dividends?

Primerica Inc pays dividends.

Does PRI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Primerica Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct presence.

What is PRI best known for?

Primerica Inc is most famous for its financial services and insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with PRI?

Commonly shown alongside PRI: Sabre Corporation, ASOS PLC, Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The