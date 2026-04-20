Trade Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The - HIG CFD

What is Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The (HIG)?

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an American investment and insurance company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. It operates through multiple segments including property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company provides a range of insurance products such as commercial property and casualty insurance, group benefits including disability and life insurance, and mutual funds investment services. Founded in the early 19th century, it has developed a significant presence in the insurance industry, serving individual and business customers. The Hartford is known for its focus on risk management and financial services, catering to a diverse client base across the United States. Its operations encompass underwriting, claims management, and investment management, supported by a network of agents and brokers. The company emphasizes corporate responsibility and sustainability in its business practices. It is recognized as one of the largest property and casualty insurers in the U.S., with a longstanding history in the financial services sector.

Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The quoted at $138.87. It has traded within a daily range of $138.44 to $141.48, experiencing a daily change percentage of -0.9445%.

FAQ: Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The (HIG)

What is the current price of HIG stock?

Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The's last price is $138.87.

Does HIG pay dividends?

Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HIG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hartford Insurance Group Inc/The has a registered presence in DIFC, UAE.

What is HIG best known for?

The company is most famous for its property and casualty insurance products.

What assets are typically shown together with HIG?

Commonly shown alongside HIG: Nu Holdings Ltd., Westpac Banking Corp, Wolverine World Wide Inc