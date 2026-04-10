Trade ASOS PLC - ASCgb CFD

What is ASOS PLC (ASCgb)?

ASOS PLC is a British online fashion and cosmetic retailer catering primarily to young adults. The company offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products through its e-commerce platform. ASOS operates internationally, serving customers in multiple countries with a focus on fast fashion and trend-led merchandise. The company collaborates with various brands and also features its own private label products. ASOS emphasizes digital retailing, utilizing data analytics and customer engagement strategies to tailor its offerings. It provides a platform for emerging designers alongside established labels. The company manages logistics and distribution to support its online sales model. ASOS PLC is recognized for its role in shaping online fashion retail and its influence on youth culture and shopping habits.

ASOS PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest market activity as ASOS PLC trades at £2.1672. Price has ranged between £2.1028 and £2.1878, with a daily change of +1.1777%.

FAQ: ASOS PLC (ASCgb)

What is the current price of ASCgb stock?

ASOS PLC closed at £2.1672 today.

Does ASCgb pay dividends?

ASOS PLC does not pay dividends.

Does ASCgb have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

ASOS PLC operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is ASCgb best known for?

ASOS PLC is most famous for its online fashion retail platform targeting young adults.

What assets are typically shown together with ASCgb?

Commonly shown alongside ASCgb: Humacyte, Inc., Unico Silver Ltd, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF