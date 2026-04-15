HomeMarketsSharesPortland General Electric Co

Trade Portland General Electric Co - POR CFD

52.3-0.7%
The chart shows the POR stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 52.3, a high of 52.29, and a low of 51.69.
Sell

52.18

Buy

52.3

0.12
Low: 51.69High: 52.29
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.12
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close52.63
Open51.69
1-Year Change-0.9%
Day's Range51.69 - 52.29

Trade Portland General Electric Co - POR CFD

What is Portland General Electric Co (POR)?

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility company based in the United States. It primarily serves customers in the state of Oregon, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services. The company operates a diverse portfolio of power plants, including hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy sources. Its infrastructure supports residential, commercial, and industrial customers, contributing to the regional power grid's reliability and stability. Portland General Electric is involved in initiatives to promote energy efficiency and sustainability, reflecting broader trends in the utility sector toward cleaner energy production. The company is subject to regulation by state and federal agencies, which oversee its rates, service quality, and environmental compliance. Its operations include efforts to integrate renewable energy resources and modernize the electrical grid to enhance resilience and accommodate evolving energy demands. Portland General Electric plays a significant role in the Pacific Northwest's energy landscape, balancing operational efficiency with environmental considerations.

Portland General Electric Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc trading within $51.08 to $52.3. The current price is $52.3, with a daily change percentage of -0.9683%.

FAQ: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

What is the current price of POR stock?

The current price stands at $52.3.

Does POR pay dividends?

Portland General Electric Co pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does POR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Portland General Electric Co operates via partners in the UAE and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is POR best known for?

Portland General Electric Co is most famous for providing electric utility services in Oregon.

What assets are typically shown together with POR?

Commonly shown alongside POR: Cullinan Therapeutics Inc, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.

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