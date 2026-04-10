Trade AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. - AMN CFD

What is AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. is a provider of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions. The company offers temporary and permanent placement services for healthcare professionals across various disciplines, including nursing, allied health, and physician specialties. It serves healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and long-term care providers. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. also provides workforce management and consulting services aimed at optimizing healthcare staffing and operational efficiency. The company utilizes technology platforms to facilitate the matching of healthcare professionals with client needs. Its business model addresses the demand for flexible and skilled healthcare labor in a complex and regulated industry. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. operates within the broader healthcare services sector, supporting workforce mobility and access to care.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market activity, with AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. standing at $17.96. Its trading range today lies between $17.69 and $18.47, marking a change of -3.0005% for the day.

FAQ: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)

What is the current price of AMN stock?

The last price is $17.96.

Does AMN pay dividends?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. pays dividends.

Does AMN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. does not have an official office or subsidiary in the UAE and serves the region through partnerships.

What is AMN best known for?

The company is most famous for providing healthcare staffing and workforce solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with AMN?

Commonly shown alongside AMN: INDUa, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Vertu Motors PLC