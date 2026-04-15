Trade Pinnacle West - PNW CFD

What is Pinnacle West (PNW)?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is an energy holding company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company operates through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, which serves a broad customer base in the southwestern United States. Pinnacle West's operations include the management of a diverse portfolio of power generation assets, including nuclear, coal, natural gas, and renewable energy sources. The company focuses on providing reliable electric service while adhering to regulatory requirements and environmental standards. Pinnacle West plays a significant role in the regional energy infrastructure, contributing to the development and maintenance of the electric grid. Its business activities encompass energy production, delivery, and related services, supporting residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company is subject to oversight by state and federal regulatory agencies, which influence its operational and financial practices. Pinnacle West's strategic initiatives often involve investments in infrastructure modernization and sustainability efforts to meet evolving energy demands.

Pinnacle West Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Pinnacle West currently at $102.58. During the session, it has moved between $100.64 and $102.66, with a daily change of -0.2533%.

FAQ: Pinnacle West (PNW)

What is the current price of PNW stock?

Pinnacle West's current stock price is $102.58.

Does PNW pay dividends?

Pinnacle West pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PNW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pinnacle West does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates primarily through partnerships.

What is PNW best known for?

Pinnacle West is most famous for its electric utility services in the southwestern United States.

What assets are typically shown together with PNW?

Commonly shown alongside PNW: The A2 Milk Company, Filtronic PLC, Insignia Financial Limited