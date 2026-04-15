HomeMarketsSharesThe A2 Milk Company

Trade The A2 Milk Company - A2Mau CFD

7.85+0.38%
The chart shows the A2Mau stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 7.85, a high of 8.06, and a low of 7.77.
Sell

7.81

Buy

7.85

0.04
Low: 7.77High: 8.06
Sellers:
5.88235%
Buyers:
94.1176%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.04
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.022158 %
(-A$4.43)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

-0.02216%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
A$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
0.00024 %
(A$0.05)

Trade size with leverage ~ A$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ A$19,000.00

0.00024%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyAUD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeAustralia
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close8.06
Open8.06
1-Year Change-3.01%
Day's Range7.77 - 8.06

Trade The A2 Milk Company - A2Mau CFD

What is The A2 Milk Company (A2Mau)?

The A2 Milk Company is a New Zealand-based enterprise specializing in the production and marketing of dairy products that contain only the A2 type of beta-casein protein. The company focuses on offering milk and related products that are positioned as an alternative to conventional dairy, which typically contains both A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins. The A2 Milk Company's product range includes fresh milk, infant formula, and other dairy-based items, catering to consumers who seek potentially easier-to-digest milk options. The company operates primarily in markets such as New Zealand, Australia, China, and the United States, leveraging partnerships and distribution networks to reach a broad customer base. Its business model emphasizes the differentiation of its products through scientific research and consumer education regarding the A2 protein variant. The company is involved in the entire supply chain, from sourcing milk from selected herds to processing and retail distribution. It has contributed to expanding awareness of milk protein variants within the dairy industry.

The A2 Milk Company Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market dynamics, with The A2 Milk Company at A$7.85. Its price range today extends from A$7.76 to A$8.15, with a daily change of -2.7363%.

FAQ: The A2 Milk Company (A2Mau)

What is the current price of A2Mau stock?

The current price is A$7.85.

Does A2Mau pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does A2Mau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates in the UAE solely through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is A2Mau best known for?

The company is most famous for producing and marketing A2 protein milk products.

What assets are typically shown together with A2Mau?

Commonly shown alongside A2Mau: Jefferies Financial Group Inc, ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50, Aeva Technologies, Inc.

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