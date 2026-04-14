Trade Filtronic PLC - FTC CFD

What is Filtronic PLC (FTC)?

Filtronic PLC is a UK-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of radio frequency (RF), microwave, and millimeter-wave components and subsystems. Its products are used in wireless communications, defense, and aerospace applications. Filtronic PLC develops solutions for 5G networks, satellite communications, and radar systems, focusing on high-performance RF technologies. The company operates research and development facilities and manufacturing sites to support its product offerings. It serves a global customer base including telecommunications equipment manufacturers and government agencies. Filtronic PLC combines engineering innovation with manufacturing capabilities to deliver components critical to advanced communication systems.

Filtronic PLC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by session trading, as Pebble Group PLC/The trades at £2.02201. The price has fluctuated between £1.96801 and £1.98799, marking a daily change of +1.5301%.

FAQ: Filtronic PLC (FTC)

What is the current price of FTC stock?

The trading price is currently £2.02201.

Does FTC pay dividends?

Filtronic PLC provides dividends to its shareholders.

Does FTC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Filtronic PLC does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through distributors.

What is FTC best known for?

It is most famous for its RF and microwave technology products.

What assets are typically shown together with FTC?

Commonly shown alongside FTC: Sealed Air, Ampol Limited, Heartland Express Inc