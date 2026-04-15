HomeMarketsSharesPhillips 66

Trade Phillips 66 - PSX CFD

161.42+1.75%
The chart shows the PSX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 161.42, a high of 161.31, and a low of 156.97.
Sell

161.19

Buy

161.42

0.23
Low: 156.97High: 161.31
Sellers:
16.6667%
Buyers:
83.3333%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.23
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close158.56
Open158.61
1-Year Change62.1%
Day's Range156.97 - 161.31

Trade Phillips 66 - PSX CFD

What is Phillips (PSX)?

Phillips 66 is an American multinational energy company engaged in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products. Established as a spin-off from ConocoPhillips, the company operates a diverse portfolio that includes refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other products. Its operations extend to midstream activities such as pipeline transportation and storage, as well as chemicals manufacturing through its subsidiary. The company serves a broad customer base that includes wholesalers, retailers, and industrial users. Phillips 66 also has a presence in renewable energy sectors, focusing on sustainable fuel alternatives and emissions reduction initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains a network of refineries and terminals across the United States and internationally. Its business model emphasizes operational efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility within the energy industry. Phillips 66 is recognized for its role in the global energy supply chain, contributing to the production and distribution of essential fuels and chemicals.

Phillips Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session activity, with Phillips priced at $161.42. It has traded between $156.84 and $161.01 during the day, showing a daily change of +1.3174%.

FAQ: Phillips (PSX)

What is the current price of PSX stock?

The last traded price is $161.42.

Does PSX pay dividends?

Phillips pays dividends to investors.

Does PSX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Phillips operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is PSX best known for?

Phillips is most famous for its diversified energy and chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with PSX?

Commonly shown alongside PSX: BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC, Mondelez, Ares Capital Corporation

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