Trade Phillips 66 - PSX CFD

What is Phillips (PSX)?

Phillips 66 is an American multinational energy company engaged in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products. Established as a spin-off from ConocoPhillips, the company operates a diverse portfolio that includes refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other products. Its operations extend to midstream activities such as pipeline transportation and storage, as well as chemicals manufacturing through its subsidiary. The company serves a broad customer base that includes wholesalers, retailers, and industrial users. Phillips 66 also has a presence in renewable energy sectors, focusing on sustainable fuel alternatives and emissions reduction initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company maintains a network of refineries and terminals across the United States and internationally. Its business model emphasizes operational efficiency, safety, and environmental responsibility within the energy industry. Phillips 66 is recognized for its role in the global energy supply chain, contributing to the production and distribution of essential fuels and chemicals.

Phillips Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading session activity, with Phillips priced at $161.42. It has traded between $156.84 and $161.01 during the day, showing a daily change of +1.3174%.

FAQ: Phillips (PSX)

What is the current price of PSX stock?

The last traded price is $161.42.

Does PSX pay dividends?

Phillips pays dividends to investors.

Does PSX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Phillips operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is PSX best known for?

Phillips is most famous for its diversified energy and chemical products.

What assets are typically shown together with PSX?

Commonly shown alongside PSX: BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC, Mondelez, Ares Capital Corporation