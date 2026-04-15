Trade Pepsico - PEP CFD

What is Pepsi (PEP)?

PepsiCo, Inc. is a multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation headquartered in the United States. Established through the merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, the company operates globally, offering a diverse portfolio of products including soft drinks, snacks, and other food items. PepsiCo's product range includes well-known brands that span various categories such as carbonated beverages, juices, sports drinks, and convenient snack foods. The company manages an extensive distribution network and maintains a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets. PepsiCo invests in research and development to innovate within the food and beverage sectors, focusing on consumer preferences and health trends. The corporation also emphasizes sustainability initiatives, aiming to reduce environmental impact through water conservation, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing practices. Its operations encompass manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, supported by a large workforce across multiple countries. PepsiCo's business strategy includes diversification and adaptation to changing market demands within the global food and beverage industry.

Pepsi Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading in Pepsi, currently at $153.85. Its price has varied between $153.35 and $155.5, marking a daily percentage change of -1.381%.

FAQ: Pepsi (PEP)

What is the current price of PEP stock?

The current price stands at $153.85.

Does PEP pay dividends?

Pepsi pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PEP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pepsi has an official regional office in the UAE, including a presence in Dubai.

What is PEP best known for?

Pepsi is most famous for its beverage products including soft drinks and snacks.

What assets are typically shown together with PEP?

Commonly shown alongside PEP: iShares Gold Trust Micro, Keyence Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc.