HomeMarketsSharesPepsico

Trade Pepsico - PEP CFD

153.85-1.18%
The chart shows the PEP stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 153.85, a high of 154.5, and a low of 153.38.
Sell

153.66

Buy

153.85

0.19
Low: 153.38High: 154.5
Sellers:
5.49451%
Buyers:
94.5055%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.19
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close155.59
Open154.14
1-Year Change5.13%
Day's Range153.38 - 154.5

Trade Pepsico - PEP CFD

What is Pepsi (PEP)?

PepsiCo, Inc. is a multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation headquartered in the United States. Established through the merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, the company operates globally, offering a diverse portfolio of products including soft drinks, snacks, and other food items. PepsiCo's product range includes well-known brands that span various categories such as carbonated beverages, juices, sports drinks, and convenient snack foods. The company manages an extensive distribution network and maintains a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets. PepsiCo invests in research and development to innovate within the food and beverage sectors, focusing on consumer preferences and health trends. The corporation also emphasizes sustainability initiatives, aiming to reduce environmental impact through water conservation, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing practices. Its operations encompass manufacturing, marketing, and distribution, supported by a large workforce across multiple countries. PepsiCo's business strategy includes diversification and adaptation to changing market demands within the global food and beverage industry.

Pepsi Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading in Pepsi, currently at $153.85. Its price has varied between $153.35 and $155.5, marking a daily percentage change of -1.381%.

FAQ: Pepsi (PEP)

What is the current price of PEP stock?

The current price stands at $153.85.

Does PEP pay dividends?

Pepsi pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PEP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pepsi has an official regional office in the UAE, including a presence in Dubai.

What is PEP best known for?

Pepsi is most famous for its beverage products including soft drinks and snacks.

What assets are typically shown together with PEP?

Commonly shown alongside PEP: iShares Gold Trust Micro, Keyence Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc.

Latest shares articles

PepsiCo stock forecast
PepsiCo stock forecast: Third-party outlook
PepsiCo (PEP) was trading at $139.62 as of 10:54am UTC on 7 October 2025, sitting near the lower end of its intraday range of $139.43-$143.20.
14:06, 10 October 2025
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