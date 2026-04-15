Trade Pbf Energy Cl A - PBF CFD

What is PBF Energy (PBF)?

PBF Energy is an American petroleum refining company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products. The company operates several refineries across the United States, producing a variety of fuels including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other petroleum-based products. PBF Energy's operations encompass crude oil sourcing, refining processes, and distribution channels to serve wholesale and retail customers. The company focuses on optimizing refinery operations to improve efficiency and environmental performance. It also engages in the acquisition and upgrading of refining assets to enhance production capacity. PBF Energy's business model includes both spot market purchases and long-term contracts for crude oil supply. The company serves a diverse customer base, including independent marketers, retailers, and commercial users. Its infrastructure includes pipelines, terminals, and storage facilities that support its refining and distribution activities. PBF Energy operates within the broader energy sector, contributing to the supply chain of refined petroleum products in the United States.

PBF Energy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, with Pbf Energy Cl A trading at $40.01. Throughout the day, the price has ranged from $38.08 to $39.16, resulting in a change of +0.6438%.

FAQ: PBF Energy (PBF)

What is the current price of PBF stock?

The stock is currently priced at $40.01.

Does PBF pay dividends?

PBF Energy pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PBF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

PBF Energy operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is PBF best known for?

PBF Energy is most famous for its refining and marketing of petroleum products.

What assets are typically shown together with PBF?

Commonly shown alongside PBF: SOUTH32 LIMITED ORD NPV (DI), 4imprint Group plc, Henkel