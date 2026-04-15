Trade Paramount Resources Ltd. - POUca CFD

What is Paramount Resources (POUca)?

Paramount Resources is a Canadian energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates across various regions in Canada, focusing on conventional and unconventional resource plays. Paramount Resources manages a portfolio of assets that includes both upstream and midstream operations, encompassing exploration activities, production facilities, and transportation infrastructure. The company emphasizes resource development through the application of advanced technologies and operational efficiencies. Paramount Resources has historically participated in joint ventures and partnerships to optimize its asset base and expand its operational footprint. Its business model involves the integration of exploration, development, and production to deliver energy resources to markets. The company also engages in the management of reserves and the evaluation of new opportunities to sustain long-term growth. Paramount Resources operates within the regulatory frameworks governing the Canadian energy sector and adheres to environmental and safety standards applicable to its industry.

Paramount Resources Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Paramount Resources currently trading at C$27.263. The intraday range covers from C$26.748 to C$27.367, showing a daily percentage change of +0.7744%.

FAQ: Paramount Resources (POUca)

What is the current price of POUca stock?

The price is currently C$27.263.

Does POUca pay dividends?

The company does not pay dividends.

Does POUca have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Paramount Resources does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is POUca best known for?

Paramount Resources is most famous for its exploration and production of natural gas and oil.

What assets are typically shown together with POUca?

Commonly shown alongside POUca: Canadian Natural Resource, Xtrackers LevDAX Daily Swap UCITS ETF, BlueNord ASA