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Trade Panasonic Corporation - 6752 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 06:05:45
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread6.74
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close2882.41
Open2903.98
1-Year Change94.53%
Day's Range2875.71 - 2945.25

Trade Panasonic Corporation - 6752 CFD

What is Panasonic Corporation (6752)?

Panasonic Corporation is a major Japanese multinational electronics company known for its wide range of consumer and industrial products. The company manufactures home appliances, audiovisual equipment, batteries, automotive components, and industrial devices. Panasonic has a long history of innovation in electronics and has expanded its business to include solutions for smart homes, energy management, and automotive systems. It operates globally with a diverse portfolio catering to both individual consumers and business customers. The company focuses on integrating technology and sustainability in its product development and corporate strategy.

Panasonic Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activities, with Panasonic Corporation currently at ¥2913.92. The price has moved between ¥2866.72 and ¥2947.04 during the day, marking a daily change of +1.102%.

FAQ: Panasonic Corporation (6752)

What is the current price of 6752 stock?

Panasonic Corporation's current price is ¥2913.92.

Does 6752 pay dividends?

Panasonic Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6752 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Panasonic Corporation has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6752 best known for?

Panasonic Corporation is most famous for its consumer electronics and home appliances.

What assets are typically shown together with 6752?

Commonly shown alongside 6752: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Next 15 Group PLC, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

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