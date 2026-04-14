Trade Panasonic Corporation - 6752 CFD

What is Panasonic Corporation (6752)?

Panasonic Corporation is a major Japanese multinational electronics company known for its wide range of consumer and industrial products. The company manufactures home appliances, audiovisual equipment, batteries, automotive components, and industrial devices. Panasonic has a long history of innovation in electronics and has expanded its business to include solutions for smart homes, energy management, and automotive systems. It operates globally with a diverse portfolio catering to both individual consumers and business customers. The company focuses on integrating technology and sustainability in its product development and corporate strategy.

Panasonic Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activities, with Panasonic Corporation currently at ¥2913.92. The price has moved between ¥2866.72 and ¥2947.04 during the day, marking a daily change of +1.102%.

FAQ: Panasonic Corporation (6752)

What is the current price of 6752 stock?

Panasonic Corporation's current price is ¥2913.92.

Does 6752 pay dividends?

Panasonic Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6752 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Panasonic Corporation has a registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6752 best known for?

Panasonic Corporation is most famous for its consumer electronics and home appliances.

What assets are typically shown together with 6752?

Commonly shown alongside 6752: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Next 15 Group PLC, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize