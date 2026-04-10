Trade Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - AD CFD

What is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AD)?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is a Dutch multinational retail company specializing in the food retail sector. The company operates a diverse portfolio of supermarket chains and convenience stores across Europe, the United States, and Indonesia. It was formed through the merger of Koninklijke Ahold and Delhaize Group, combining extensive experience in grocery retailing. The company's operations focus on providing a wide range of food products, including fresh produce, packaged goods, and household items. It emphasizes supply chain efficiency and customer service to maintain competitiveness in the retail market. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize also invests in digital innovation and e-commerce platforms to adapt to changing consumer shopping habits. The company’s structure includes several well-known local brands that cater to regional preferences and market conditions. Its business model integrates sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible sourcing. As a significant player in the global retail industry, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize continues to influence food distribution and retailing practices internationally.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading momentum, with Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize priced at €40.925. Session lows of €40.605 and highs of €41.275 contribute to a daily change of -2.4562%.

FAQ: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AD)

What is the current price of AD stock?

The latest price is €40.925.

Does AD pay dividends?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize operates in the UAE through partners and distributors only.

What is AD best known for?

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize is most famous for its supermarket and grocery retail operations.

What assets are typically shown together with AD?

Commonly shown alongside AD: Lenovo, Tobu Railway Co., Ltd., iQIYI