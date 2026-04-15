Trade Pagaya Technologies Ltd - PGY CFD

What is Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company specializing in the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to asset management. The company develops advanced algorithms designed to analyze vast datasets and optimize investment decisions across various asset classes. Its technology-driven approach aims to enhance portfolio management by identifying patterns and insights that traditional methods might overlook. Pagaya Technologies operates by partnering with institutional investors, asset managers, and financial institutions to provide data-driven investment solutions. The company's platform integrates alternative data sources and proprietary models to assess risk and return profiles, facilitating more informed investment strategies. Founded with a focus on leveraging technology to transform asset management, Pagaya Technologies represents a growing trend of fintech firms that combine finance expertise with cutting-edge computational techniques. Its operations reflect an emphasis on innovation within the financial sector, particularly in the use of AI to improve efficiency and outcomes in investment management.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday movements, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd priced at $13.89. The trading session has seen prices fluctuate between $13.41 and $13.89, resulting in a daily change of +5.8597%.

FAQ: Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY)

What is the current price of PGY stock?

The stock is currently priced at $13.89.

Does PGY pay dividends?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd does not pay dividends.

Does PGY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd operates in the UAE solely through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is PGY best known for?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is most famous for its AI-driven asset management and financial technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with PGY?

Commonly shown alongside PGY: Horace Mann Educators Corp, Viper Energy Inc, Applied Optoelectronics Inc