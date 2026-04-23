Trade Horace Mann Educators Corp - HMN CFD

What is Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)?

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a financial services company specializing in insurance and investment products tailored primarily for educators and school employees. Founded with the mission to serve the educational community, the company offers a range of products including life insurance, annuities, and retirement plans designed to meet the unique needs of its clientele. It operates through various distribution channels, including direct sales and partnerships with educational institutions. The company emphasizes risk management and financial planning services, aiming to provide stability and security for its customers. Its operations are concentrated in the United States, where it maintains a focus on serving the education sector. The company is structured to support long-term financial goals and offers products that align with retirement and protection needs. It is governed by a board of directors and adheres to regulatory standards applicable to insurance and financial services providers. Horace Mann Educators Corporation contributes to the financial well-being of educators through its specialized offerings.

Horace Mann Educators Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Houlihan Lokey Inc trading at $46.46. The intraday range has fluctuated between $45.07 and $46.37, reflecting a daily change of +2.4552%.

FAQ: Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN)

What is the current price of HMN stock?

Horace Mann Educators Corp's current price is $46.46.

Does HMN pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does HMN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Horace Mann Educators Corp operates via partners and distributors in the UAE with no official regional office or subsidiary.

What is HMN best known for?

The company is most famous for providing insurance and financial services primarily to educators.

What assets are typically shown together with HMN?

Commonly shown alongside HMN: James Hardie, EQT Partners AB, Golar LNG Limited