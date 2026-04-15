Trade James Hardie - JHXau CFD

What is James Hardie (JHXau)?

James Hardie Industries plc is a global manufacturer of fiber cement building products. The company produces materials used in residential and commercial construction, including siding, backer board, and other cladding products. James Hardie's fiber cement products are designed to offer durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal. The company operates manufacturing facilities in multiple countries and serves markets in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. James Hardie focuses on innovation and sustainability in its product development, aiming to meet evolving building codes and environmental standards. The company supplies products to builders, contractors, and distributors. Its business model emphasizes quality manufacturing processes and extensive distribution networks. James Hardie is recognized as a leading provider in the fiber cement industry.

James Hardie Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by James Hardie’s price action, currently at A$29.36. The day’s price fluctuated between A$29.26 and A$29.63, resulting in a daily change of -0.2383%.

FAQ: James Hardie (JHXau)

What is the current price of JHXau stock?

The latest price stands at A$29.36.

Does JHXau pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company.

Does JHXau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

James Hardie has a registered presence in the UAE, including an office in Dubai Industrial City.

What is JHXau best known for?

James Hardie is most famous for manufacturing fiber cement building products.

What assets are typically shown together with JHXau?

Commonly shown alongside JHXau: FDM Group, Valley National Bancorp, Cambria Value and Momentum ETF