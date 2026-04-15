Trade Oshkosh - OSK CFD

What is Oshkosh (OSK)?

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies, serving markets including defense, fire and emergency, commercial, and access equipment. The company produces a range of products such as military tactical vehicles, fire trucks, concrete mixers, refuse trucks, and aerial work platforms. Oshkosh operates through several business segments, each focusing on specific vehicle types and customer requirements. Its defense segment provides vehicles and logistics solutions to military customers worldwide. The company emphasizes engineering and manufacturing capabilities to deliver durable and reliable products tailored to specialized applications. Oshkosh maintains a global presence with manufacturing facilities, sales offices, and service centers. It invests in research and development to advance vehicle technologies, including mobility, safety, and environmental performance.

Oshkosh Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest session activity, with Oshkosh trading at $145.56. The intraday price range has spanned from $144.62 to $149.96, corresponding to a percentage change of -3.2894%.

FAQ: Oshkosh (OSK)

What is the current price of OSK stock?

The stock price is currently $145.56.

Does OSK pay dividends?

Oshkosh pays dividends to shareholders.

Does OSK have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Oshkosh operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without an official office or subsidiary.

What is OSK best known for?

Oshkosh is most famous for manufacturing specialty trucks and military vehicles.

What assets are typically shown together with OSK?

Commonly shown alongside OSK: Tesla Inc, Siemens Energy AG, Kerry PPT