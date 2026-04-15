Trade Ormat Technologies, Inc. - ORA CFD

What is Ormat Technologies (ORA)?

Ormat Technologies is a company specializing in geothermal energy and recovered energy generation. It designs, develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's operations encompass the entire geothermal energy value chain, including exploration, resource assessment, power plant construction, and electricity generation. Ormat Technologies is recognized for its integrated approach to renewable energy, focusing on sustainable and environmentally friendly power solutions. The company also provides equipment and services related to geothermal power plants, including turbines and heat exchangers. Its technology is utilized in various applications, such as electricity generation from geothermal resources and waste heat recovery from industrial processes. Ormat Technologies contributes to the renewable energy sector by promoting the use of clean energy sources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The company operates in a competitive industry that includes other renewable energy providers and traditional power producers, emphasizing innovation and operational efficiency in its projects.

Ormat Technologies Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market moves, with Ormat Technologies currently quoted at $115.7. The session's price range has been $111.5 to $114.83, accompanied by a daily percentage change of +2.0763%.

FAQ: Ormat Technologies (ORA)

What is the current price of ORA stock?

Ormat Technologies is currently valued at $115.7.

Does ORA pay dividends?

Ormat Technologies pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ORA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ormat Technologies has a registered presence in the UAE but does not maintain a regional office or subsidiary.

What is ORA best known for?

The company is most famous for its geothermal and recovered energy power plants.

What assets are typically shown together with ORA?

Commonly shown alongside ORA: Adidas, The Kroger Co., Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF