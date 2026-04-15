Trade Oppenheimer Holdings Inc - OPY CFD

What is Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY)?

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc is a diversified financial services company offering wealth management, investment banking, and capital markets services. The firm provides advisory and brokerage services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients. Its wealth management segment delivers financial planning, investment advisory, and portfolio management services. The investment banking division offers services including mergers and acquisitions advisory, underwriting, and capital raising. Oppenheimer Holdings operates through a network of financial advisors and offices across multiple regions. The company serves a broad client base encompassing private investors, corporations, and institutions. It operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing comprehensive investment solutions and advisory services.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Coya Therapeutics Inc at $112.48. It has seen movement between $104.8 and $111.25, reflecting a daily change of +2.851%.

FAQ: Oppenheimer Holdings Inc (OPY)

What is the current price of OPY stock?

The last traded price is $112.48.

Does OPY pay dividends?

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OPY have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc has a registered office presence in DIFC, Dubai.

What is OPY best known for?

The company is most famous for its investment banking and wealth management services.

What assets are typically shown together with OPY?

Commonly shown alongside OPY: SolarEdge Technologies, China Construction Bank, Scout24