Trade Omega Healthcare - OHI CFD

What is Omega Healthcare (OHI)?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of healthcare-related facilities. The company primarily invests in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and other healthcare properties across the United States. Its portfolio includes properties operated by various healthcare providers under long-term lease agreements. Omega Healthcare Investors focuses on generating income through rental payments from these healthcare operators. The company’s business model emphasizes stable cash flow derived from the healthcare sector's demand, particularly services catering to elderly and disabled populations. It operates within a regulatory environment influenced by healthcare policies and reimbursement rates. The firm’s assets are geographically diversified, reducing concentration risk. Omega Healthcare Investors also engages in acquiring new properties and managing its existing portfolio to maintain asset quality and income stability. Its operations reflect broader trends in healthcare real estate investment, including demographic shifts and evolving care delivery models.

Omega Healthcare Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading session’s dynamics, with Omega Healthcare currently at $46.05. Its intraday price has ranged from $44.13 to $45.66, reflecting a daily change of +0.4413%.

FAQ: Omega Healthcare (OHI)

What is the current price of OHI stock?

The last traded price is $46.05.

Does OHI pay dividends?

Omega Healthcare pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does OHI have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Omega Healthcare has a registered presence in the UAE but no dedicated regional office.

What is OHI best known for?

The company is most famous for providing skilled nursing and assisted living healthcare services.

What assets are typically shown together with OHI?

Commonly shown alongside OHI: Ormat Technologies, Allianz, Healthcare Services Group Inc